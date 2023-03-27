Singareni doing commendable job for SC welfare: Pardhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Subhash Ramnath Pardhi has appreciated the efforts of Singareni Collieries Company Limited management in implementing reservation and promotion rules pertaining to SC employees.

Pardhi, who held a review meeting on the implementing reservation and promotion rules pertaining to SC employees at Singareni Bhavan here on Monday, said that in most of the public sector companies in the country the implementation of SC reservation is less than 15 percent, but in Singareni it is 17 to 20 percent which is commendable.

Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said that the company was taking special care for the welfare of SC and had appointed a Chief Liaison Officer and Area Officers in each area to solve the problems of SC employees. He said that the company has been resolving the problems of SC employees on a priority basis.

National SC Commission Hyderabad Region Director Sunil Kumar Babu and senior officials of the company were present.

