Singareni to produce 700 million units of solar power by 2024

Singareni would become "Net Zero" energy company in 2024 as it would be able to produce 700 million of power through solar power

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: The SCCL was taking up measure to produce 700 million units of solar power by 2024, according to its C&MD N Sridhar here on Friday.

Sridhar, who attended a review meeting of coal companies, said the SCCL purchases 700 million units of electricity every year from the power utilities for its 42 mines and about 43, 000 workers’ residing in quarters and once all its solar plants start functioning, it need not purchase power.

He said the company installed 224 MW solar plants across its coal mine areas. Currently, 350 million units of electricity is produced through solar power plants, which helps meet half of the company’s power demand. Out of the 300 MW solar plants being installed in the first phase, 224 MW have started functioning and the remaining 76 MW would be completed by June end.

In the second phase, 150 MW solar plants would be set up in Bhupalpally, Mandamarri and other areas within another year, from which another 230 million units of electricity would be produced.

These plants are expected to be completed by 2024, which would enable Singareni to generate 700 million units of annual solar electricity to meet its electricity needs, he said.

He said the Singareni would become “Net Zero” energy company in 2024 as it would be able to produce 700 million of power through solar power.

“We don’t have to purchase power as we will meet the demand through our in-house solar power plants,”he said.