Siniakova, Townsend win Wimbledon Women’s Doubles title

By IANS Updated On - 14 July 2024, 11:40 AM

London: No. 4 seed Czech-American duo of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend battled past No.2 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe to clinch Wimbledon women’s doubles title.

Under a closed roof in the late evening, Siniakova and Townsend came back from two set points down in the first set before beating the reigning US Open champions 7-6(5), 7-6(1) in 2 hours and 4 minutes to wrap up a memorable result. The victors wrapped up the win just before 10:30 pm London time.

This is the duo’s first title together as a pair in only their third tournament alongside one another.

Moreover, it is Siniakova’s third Wimbledon doubles trophy and a ninth major overall while Townsend tasted a Grand Slam success for the first time having finished runner-up in doubles finals at both the US Open and Roland-Garros in the past.

“I feel great. I got 500 text messages. I didn’t know that many people had my number. That’s going to take a while to go through,” Townsend said after the match.

“This is my first one, my first Grand Slam title. I’ve been close two other times. To get over the finish line the way that we did, I think we played so well. We were just locked in, in control. We played our way. It felt good the way we did it,” she added.

The result completed a remarkable couple of months for Siniakova who makes it back-to-back majors on two different surfaces – with two different partners – after landing the Roland-Garros title in June with Coco Gauff.

“I agree with Taylor, I think it was a really tough match. “We played amazing. I think we stick together. That’s what makes the team even stronger. So I’m really proud of ourselves. Even if it’s nine (Slams), I’m every time happy. It feels every time different, every time good,” Siniakova said.