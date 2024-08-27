Sircilla police arrest five accused for kidnapping woman

Based on a complaint lodged by the in-laws of the victim, police formed a special team under the supervision of Vemulawada ACP Sheshadrini Reddy

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 27 August 2024, 08:58 PM

Rajanna-Siricilla: Sircilla police on Tuesday arrested five persons, including two former naxalites, on charges of kidnapping a woman.

Producing the accused before the media in Sircilla on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan explained the kidnap episode.

A woman from Manala of Chandurthi mandal, Jakku Dharani was in a relationship with Kamatam Krishna Vamshi from Burugupalli of Boinpalli mandal and they got married in 2022.

However, Dharani’s mother Jakku Laksmhi and brother Rajashekhar, who were against the marriage, approached former naxalites Gotte Padma and her husband Manohar of Kamareddy district. Padma and Manohar assured them to help and entered an agreement at Rs 5 lakh.

The former extremist couple hatched a plan for Dharani’s kidnap from the last one year. On August 22, Lakshmi and Rajashekhar with the help of Kathi Ramu from Marrigadda, Ekkaladevi Balakishan from Vemulawada, Tillu and Jagadish kidnapped Dharani from her in-laws’ home in a car.

They sprinkled pepper spray into the eye of Dharani’s sister-in-law when she tried to prevent them. Initially, they took Dharani to Kamareddy from where she had been shifted to Chundur of Nizamabad district and Nanded.

Based on a complaint lodged by the in-laws of the victim, police formed a special team under the supervision of Vemulawada ACP Sheshadrini Reddy.

Knowing about the police investigation, the accused left Dharani on the outskirts of Burugupalli. Based on the information given by Dharani, police arrested Lakshmi, Rajashekahar, Manohar, Padma, and Balakrishna and produced them in the court. Tillu and Jagadish are absconding.