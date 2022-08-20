Sisodia’s aides being grilled by CBI in excise policy scam case

By IANS Published: Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

File Photo

New Delhi: In a latest development in connection with the excise policy scam case involving Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently questioning the close aides of the deputy CM.

On Friday, the CBI conducted raids at the premises of Sisodia and his aides. The CBI is now recording their statements.

After recording their statements, the CBI will decide whether to make an arrest or not. The CBI has made Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR. The CBI’s FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.