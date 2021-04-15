Six including an infant hacked to death in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Six persons of a family including a six-month-old infant and a two-year-old toddler were hacked to death by a person due to enmity in Juttada village of Pendurthy Mandal of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning.
Enmity between two families is believed to be the reason for the ghastly attack that shook the entire village. The assailant identified as Appalaraju is believed to have surrendered himself to the police, reports reaching here said.
Appalaraju barged into their house and hacked to death all family members. The victims were identified as B Ramana (63), Usharani (35) her two children Uday (2) and Urvishi (6 months), Rama Devi (53) and N Aruna (37).
Investigation is on and an official briefing by police is expected shortly.
