Six-member committee constituted to study Supreme Court judgement on SC/ ST reserved categories

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy is the committee Chairman and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha is vice-chairman.

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published Date - 12 September 2024, 07:48 PM

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy is the committee Chairman and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha is vice-chairman.

Hyderabad: The State government has constituted a six-member committee to study the Supreme Court judgement on the sub classification within SC/ ST reserved categories and suggest way-forward.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy is the committee Chairman and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha is vice-chairman. Three other cabinet Ministers and Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi are the members. The committee will thoroughly study the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court on August 1, 2024. It will examine various aspects associated with the issue of sub classification within SC/ ST reserved categories and make its recommendations, the order issued on Thursday said.