Six persons commit suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Six persons died, allegedly by suicide, in different incidents in the city on Monday night.

At Sanathnagar, a newlywed woman ended her life by hanging, allegedly due to harassment of her husband for additional dowry. The woman T Narsamma, (22) a resident of Borabanda and native of Kurnool district, married Raja Shekhar, around a year ago. Relatives told the police that Raja Shekhar was harassing her for money.

At Bachupally, a 19 year-old youngster ended his life after his mother scolded him for spending money meant for household expenses. Police said T Babu’s mother had handed him some money a few days ago to keep with him. On Monday, when she asked Babu for the money. He had, however, spent it, following which she scolded him, “Babu left the house and ended his life by jumping in a water quarry on the outskirts of Bachupally,” the police said.

At Jawaharnagar, P Vijay, 19, a labourer from Siddipet district, called his sisters over phone on Saturday and said all his friends had motorcycles, which he didn’t have. He called them later again and said that he was depressed over it and consumed poison, the police said. Relatives rushed him to to Gandhi Hospital where he died under treatment on Monday night.

At Chilkalguda, a private photographer, B Anil Kumar (27) allegedly hanged himself to death in his house. Relatives told the police that Anil Kumar had slipped into depression following the death of his mother and sister in the last three years. On Monday night, he hanged himself to a ceiling fan.

At Shamshabad, M Rani (39) a resident of Manchal, ended her life by hanging on Monday night. Relatives told the police that Rani and her husband Rajiv were facing financial problems for last two years. A case was booked and investigation is on.

In the RGIA police station limits, a labourer, M Rajashekar of Pochammaguda hanged himself to death in his house. According to the police, the man slipped into depression due to health issues and ended his life.