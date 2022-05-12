Skanda Aerospace to set up production facility in Hyderabad; to invest Rs 250 crore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s aerospace sector is all set to get another boost with a new production facility that will manufacture helicopter gears and gearboxes is being set up here. Skanda Aerospace Technology Private Limited (SATPL) – a joint venture between Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools and US-based Rave Gears — is planning to invest Rs 250 crore to set up a facility in Hyderabad.

The world-class facility, according to a press release, will manufacture helicopter gear and gear boxes and provide employment to about 1,000 people. The joint venture – SATPL — will have 55 per cent holding by Rave Gears while RVMT and investors hold 45 per cent. The investment and the employment are being planned for the next 3 to 5 years.

Rave Gears has also committed to provide annual orders to the tune of $9 million to Skanda Aerospace.

Located in Texas, USA, Rave Gears LLC is a designer, manufacturer and system integrator of gears and precision drive trains catering to Aerospace, Defence, Automotive and industrial customers worldwide. Rave Gears supplies to major OEMs like Boeing, Bell, Collins, BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, Mclaren, Nascar etc. Meanwhile, Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools is a leading supplier of High Precision Products and subassemblies to leading OEMs such as Boeing, GE Aviation, Eaton, Honeywell etc.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .