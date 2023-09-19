Skanda Aerospace inaugurates state-of-the-art Gear Manufacturing facility

Hyderabad-based Skanda Aerospace Technology Pvt Ltd inaugurated its state-of-the-art Gear Manufacturing facility.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Skanda Aerospace Technology Pvt Ltd, (SATPL) a collaborative effort between Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools and Rave Gears LLC (Texas, USA), inaugurated its state-of-the-art Gear Manufacturing facility.

This pioneering initiative, the first of its kind in India, is dedicated to crafting aerospace-standard gears, marking a modest yet promising step in elevating aerospace manufacturing in the country, a press release said. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of I&C and IT, and Praveen PA, Director of Aerospace and Defence in the Government of Telangana, were present at the event.

Skanda’s inauguration marks a significant step toward reinforcing India’s aerospace and defence capabilities, contributing to the nation’s self-reliance in crucial sectors, said Vamsi Vikas, Managing Director of Raghu Vamsi.

India’s defence sector is experiencing notable expansion, further fuelled by the growing interest from neighbouring nations in domestically developed aircrafts, helicopters and other specialized products. Skanda’s new facility strategically positions itself to meet the escalating demand for products within this sector. This includes the production of gears and gearboxes, not only for domestic aircrafts and helicopters but also for the roader global commercial aviation market.

