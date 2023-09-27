Skill Development Corporation scam: Another SC bench to hear Naidu’s plea on Oct 3

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the TDP leader, rushed to a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud after Justice Bhatti, who was sitting with Justice Sanjiv Khanna, recused himself from hearing his petition.

By PTI Published Date - 04:21 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

New Delhi: A new bench of the Supreme Court will hear on October 3 former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu‘s petition for quashing the FIR against him in the alleged Rs 371 crore scam in the state’s Skill Development Corporation, after Justice SVN Bhatti Wednesday recused himself from hearing it.

“We will list it before an appropriate bench on Tuesday,” said the bench, which also comprised justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The court also made it clear that it cannot restrain the trial judge from dealing with the prosecution’s plea seeking further police custody of the TDP leader.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation when he was the chief minister in 2015, causing a purported loss of Rs 371 crore crore to the state exchequer. His judicial remand has been extended by the trial court till October 5.

