Lokesh seeks anticipatory bail in inner ring road scam

The lawyers of Lokesh who is named as Accused no. 14 in the scam, filed the petition on his behalf on Wednesday as he is away in New Delhi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Guntur: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh has applied for anticipatory bail in the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the Amaravati inner ring road alignment scam,

The previous TDP government allegedly resorted to large scale irregularities in the name of laying the inner ring road in the proposed capital of Amaravati and the AP CID registered a case on a complaint from YSR Congress Party MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and filed a memo in the ACB court at Vijayawada naming TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Accused no. 1, former minister P. Narayana as Accused no. 2, and Lokesh as A 14.

The CID alleged that Lokesh tried to benefit by changing the alignment of the inner ring road and also played a key role in the scam when his father Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister, to get lands for Heritage Foods, owned by his family. Realtors Lingamaneni Ramesh, Rajasekhar, and also Heritage Foods were also named as accused in the case.

While Narayana already got anticipatory bail in the case, Lokesh approached the High Court on Wednesday for similar relief.