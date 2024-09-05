Smuggled liquor worth Rs 12 lakh seized in separate instances at Hyderabad Airport

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 03:07 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Customs officials jointly with the Excise Department have seized about 415 non-duty liquor bottles worth Rs 12 lakh in separate instances at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Thursday.

The liquor bottles were being smuggled illegally by passengers who arrived from Goa to Hyderabad.

According to Customs officials, following specific inputs, the passengers were caught smuggling the non-duty liquor bottles concealed in their luggage.

Further investigations are underway.