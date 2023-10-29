Sobhita Dhulipala graced the Dehradun Literature Festival Foundation! Shares candid visuals, check out

Sobhita Dhulipala was invited as the chief guest of the literature festival along with Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala is the most talented actress in the entertainment industry. The actress has boomed the digital entertainment sector this year with her global Blockbuster, and the latestly released ‘Made in Heaven Season 2’. The actress shines in the character of Tara Khanna in the show and her performance got widely accepted and the universal acclaim from the fans and the audiences. Recently the leading actress recently made a visit to Dehradun where she was seen attending the Dehradun Literature Festival.

Sobhita Dhulipala was invited as the chief guest of the literature festival along with Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Sobhita Dhulipala shared snippets of her from the Dehradun Literature Festival on her social media and gave an insight to her fans and the audiences about the festival.

Following this, Sobhita was also seen having some wholesome moments in the beautiful locales of Dehradun as the actress shared a picture of herself enjoying with the caption which says “Vibes@idaali11”

Having left a delible mark on everyone’s heart with Made In Heaven Season 2 and receiving accolades from the industry veterans for her performance in the,show , fans and the audiences can’t wait to see her in the Hollywood debut ‘Monkey Man’ along with other announced projects.