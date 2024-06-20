Social media reel craze: Youngster dies while faking suicide in Narsampet

The youngster was identified as Ajay. According to reports, Ajay, a social media addict, used to work in a hotel in Narsampet. On Wednesday, after having dinner, he went to his room and started making a fake hanging sequence for a social media reel.

Warangal: A 23-year-old youngster was killed while he was reportedly enacting a hanging suicide sequence he wanted for a social media reel. The incident happened in Kandakathala area of Narsampet mandal of the district on Wednesday night.

He set his cellphone on the fridge to record the video and when he was enacting the hanging sequence, his phone reportedly rang. In a hurry to answer the phone, he accidentally strangled himself.

His family discovered him hanging the next morning and immediately contacted the police.

The police sent Ajay’s body for postmortem and seized his mobile phone. Preliminary investigations revealed his love for making reels, which had now claimed his life.

However, his family suspects foul play and believes Ajay might have been murdered. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.