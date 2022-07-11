Social Reformer and TeamUK Founder, Utkarsh Kishore proposes bridge courses for universities in Bihar

Published Date - 04:39 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: With the academic loss caused by COVID-19 in mind, Utkarsh Kishore, a social reformer and the founder of TeamUK, has written to the Director of Higher Education, demanding the adoption of bridge courses in Bihar’s universities. Bridge courses are ones that can be utilised to go over concepts and lectures from the COVID-19 period when classes were concluded online.

In the letter, Utkarsh Kishore remarked that such courses will surely assist students in better understanding the concepts and topics and will help to bridge the learning gap.

“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown, academic courses have been delivered online for the past two years. For the students, this resulted in a loss of learning and a build-up of ambiguous concepts,” He wrote in the letter dated July 8.

Additionally, he has asked that the faculty’s expertise be used to clarify key topics that will help students comprehend upcoming topics and lectures. He asserted that both the ability to adjust to the pressure of offline courses and the comprehension of essential concepts will benefit from this.

A copy of the letter was also sent to Shri Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Hon’ble Minister of Higher Education in Bihar. Srimaan indicated that he will meet with the Director of Higher Education in Patna next week to address the plan and other issues.