Sofia Kenin defeats Romanian Irina Bara in French Open

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Paris: American fourth seed and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin made the last 16 at Roland Garros on Saturday with a 6-2, 6-0 defeat of Romanian qualifier Irina Bara.

Kenin, who defeated Serena Williams in the fourth round last year, will face either France’s Fiona Ferro or another Romanian, Patricia Maria Tig for a place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, twelve time champion Rafael Nadal has stormed into the fourth round after he registered an emphatic straight-sets win over Italy’s Stefano Travaglia. Nadal, who is seeking a 20th Grand Slam title to equal Roger Federer’s record, on Friday defeated Travaglia 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 in one hour and 35 minutes on a covered Court Philippe-Chatrier to register his 96th victory at Roland Garros.

The defending champion has dropped just 19 games through his opening three matches at this year’s clay court grand slam.

The Spaniard produced 28 winners, 15 more than his opponent, while he made just 13 unforced errors. Travaglia, who had beaten former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori of Japan in his previous round, made 24 mistakes. Nadal will face Sebastian Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open winner Petr Korda, in the next round.

In the other men’s singles match, former champion Stan Wawrinka saw his run at this year’s Roland Garros end after he was turfed out by French wildcard and world No. 239 Hugo Gaston 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 in a five-set battle lasting over three hours.

