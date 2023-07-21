Sole focus on INDIA’s victory not seeking any post: Mamata Banerjee

I am happy about the alliance that 26 political parties have formulated. From now on, our clarion call will be 'Jeetega Bharat', said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

By PTI Published Date - 05:57 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Kolkata: Expressing unwavering confidence in the I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) to defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a resounding call of ‘Jeetaga Bharat,’ emphasising that her sole focus is on the “alliance’s victory rather than seeking any post”.

Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the Manipur crisis, the feisty TMC boss said the BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao’ scheme has now turned into ‘Beti Jalao’ (Burn our daughters).

The TMC boss wondered why the Centre never bothered to send central teams to Manipur, where ethnic strife has claimed over 160 lives.

Banerjee, one of the most formidable leaders of the opposition front, made her intentions clear by asserting, “We don’t care about any post; we only want peace in our nation and BJP to be ousted. The BJP government has crossed all limits of decency and it is time for the people to remove them from power.” “We must remember that if the BJP government returns to power in 2024, there will be no democracy in our country.

We have to throw them out. Hence, I am giving the call today — ‘BJP Haarega, Bharat Jeetega’, and ‘Jeetega Bharat’. I congratulate the 26 political parties for coming together and forming the I.N.D.I.A, an alliance to defeat the BJP,” she said.

Addressing the party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally here, Banerjee expressed her solidarity with Manipur and said the leaders of the opposition alliance stand by every citizen of the Northeastern state.

“At the very outset, on behalf of Bengal and I.N.D.I.A, I want to extend my solidarity to the people of Manipur. The atrocities we witness in Manipur are condemnable in the strictest terms. The central government’s ‘Beti Bachao‘ initiative has turned into ‘Beti Jalao’,” she said.

The combustible Bengal leader said the situation of women reflects BJP’s policies towards them in the country.

“Our daughters in Manipur are dying, and this is not an isolated incident under BJP rule at the Centre. Even in the Bilkis Bano case, rapists were let off by this government.

Similarly, even after our women wrestlers’ protests, bail was granted to the main accused, a BJP MP,” she pointed out.

Banerjee said a delegation of chief ministers from non-NDA parties will visit Manipur, and modalities of the visit are being worked out with the opposition alliance partners of I.N.D.I.A.

The TMC boss said the honour of the country’s womenfolk is tarnished and asserted that the daughters and mothers will reply to the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Dubbing the BJP-led Centre as ‘merchants of terror’ who quickly send central teams to Bengal at the drop of a hat, Banerjee wondered why no such team was sent to Manipur despite the ongoing ethnic violence claiming 160 lives.

“The ‘merchants of terror’ are sending central teams to Bengal, but why aren’t central teams being sent to Manipur? BJP leaders in Bengal openly claim they would impose Presidents’ Rule in Bengal; why isn’t the same happening in Manipur?” she questioned.

Criticising the Prime Minister for indulging in “whataboutery, instead of condemning the Manipur violence”, Banerjee said the PM is wrongly equating Manipur violence with incidents in other states.

“How long will the BJP allow harassment of women, Dalits, minorities and STs? Instead of breaking the country, has the BJP government ever considered controlling price rise? Today, a kilogram of tomato costs over Rs 120,” she said.

Banerjee said the BJP has a “gameplan” of dividing the state by fanning divisive forces.

“BJP is trying to incite violence in Bengal and divide the state. They want to separate the Hills from Bengal. They want to create fissures between Rajbanshis and Kamatapuris. They want to incite violence between Kurmis and Adivasis,” she said.

The chief minister apprehended that post the success of the Martyrs Day rally, the party leaders might again face harassment from central agencies, but that won’t deter the party from fighting against the BJP.