Solve the case of missing jackfruits with Inspector Mahima in Netflix’s satirical comedy

Netflix announced the launch date of its upcoming investigative satire comedy film, ‘Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery’, with Sanya Malhotra.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:59 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: Netflix announced the launch date of its upcoming investigative satire comedy film, ‘Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery’, with Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Anant Joshi, Rajpal Yadav and Neha Saraf. This announcement was exclusively made at the country’s leading performing arts festival ‘Histrionica 2023’ of The Dramatic Society of Sri Ram College of Commerce.

The story of ‘Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery’ comes straight from the heartlands of India, placed in a fictional town called Moba. Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, written by Ashok Mishra and Yashowardhan Mishra, the film is produced by Sikhya Entertainment, Balaji Telefilms Ltd. It will be available exclusively on Netflix from May 29 onwards.

Inspired by true events, this film showcases Sanya Malhotra in a never-seen-before avatar, playing the role of a sincere and determined cop on a mission to find the missing kathals.

Director Yashowardhan Mishra said, “‘Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery’ is an extremely special film for me, not just because it marks my debut as a feature director but also because this is a story that will strike a chord with. Every character has been etched with extreme thought and depth, giving everyone an immense spectrum of character sketches to work with, helping me bring each facet of the film to life.”

