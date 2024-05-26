Son of illiterate tribals from Telangana secures PhD, high paid job in US

Mancherial: Maloth Thirupathi, the elder son of an illiterate tribal farmer and a homemaker from the remote Gudipet village in Nennal mandal in Mancherial district has become a role model to tribal youngsters of the region not only by earning a PhD from prestigious university in the United States, but also by securing in a job with a pay package of Rs.1 crore per annum.

Thirupathi earned a PhD in civil engineering from John Hopkins University, one of the top universities in the US. He received a certificate of graduation at a programme held on the premises of the campus on Tuesday. He added another feather to his cap by getting selected as a research manager at Third Waves Systems, a leading research firm in the US, which has offered him an annual salary of Rs.1 crore the very next day after graduating.

“We are illiterate, but our son achieved something that we did not dare to do in our dreams. We are proud of him and his academic achievements. We were thrilled to learn that he was offered a high-paid job in America. His accomplishment will inspire youngsters of our village and the district,” Ramchandar, who owns three acres of land and Shakuntala, parents of Thirupathi told ‘Telangana Today.’

The 28-year-old did his schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-Kaghaznagar in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district before pursuing Intermediate at a private junior college in Warangal. He then did his engineering in aeronautical science from IIT-Mumbai and M Tech from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) University in Saudi Arabia. He went to the USA for higher studies in 2017 and achieved his academic goal and job with flying colours.

“He is planning to come back to India after working in the USA for sometime. He would like to continue his career in the field of research. He has been a bright student since childhood. His accomplishment cheered residents of our village and members of the community as well,” Dilip, brother of Thirupathi said.