Sona Mohapatra reveals how people respond when she puts up pics ‘where I’m not all covered up’

Sona Mohapatra, known for hits like 'Bedardi Raja' and 'Ambarsariya', shared a fiery music video 'Senti Akhiyan' on X platform on Monday, stunning in a red ensemble.
Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra expressed frustration over the recurring comments she receives on social media whenever she shares posts where she is “not all covered up”, with many tagging her #MeToo callouts against Anu Malik.
On Monday, the singer, who has belted out songs such as ‘Bedardi Raja’ and ‘Ambarsariya’, to name a few, took to X and shared a music video of ‘Senti Akhiyan’ featuring her looking dazzling in a fiery red ensemble.
She captioned the clip: “Everytime I put up a picture, or post, in this case, #musicvideo clip where I’m not all covered up,many comments tagging my #MeToo call outs Anu Malik and Kailash Kher appear, some state their disdain and insinuate that I deserve what I got, after all I wear such clothes.”
Mohapatra had accused Anu Malik and Kailash Kher of sexual harassment in 2018 and 2019 when the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India.