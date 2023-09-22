Sonnalli Seygall signs a 3-film deal with Jio Studios

Hyderabad: A couple months ago, actor Sonnalli Seygall took a big step in her personal life as she got married to her long-time beau Ashesh Sajnani. While usually it is said that the bride brings in good luck for the groom, the other way around has seemed to have happened in Sonnalli’s case. The actor has taken a huge stride in her professional career as she has reportedly signed a 3-film deal with a leading studio.

Sonnalli is known for her roles in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Hai Mummy Di’, among others. A source close to the development reveals that the actor has now signed a 3-film deal with Jio Studios, and these are very varied and interesting projects.

The source shares, “Apart from the big celebration in her personal life, Sonnalli has a huge reason to celebrate in her professional life too. She has signed a 3-film deal with Jio Studios. The first was the romantic horror film ‘Aseq’ that released in June. Interestingly, it was Sonnalli’s first release after the wedding. Now, she has two more interesting projects in the pipeline, which will be officially announced soon. All the three films are diverse and show her acting prowess.”

Sharing her excitement, Sonnalli says, “I am pretty excited about my 3-film deal with Jio Studios. They have been making some great content and it feels exciting to be associated with them. Of the three, ‘Aseq’, which was a thriller-horror movie, has already been released, the other two films also belong to different genres. While one is a comedy, the other is a romantic comedy. It is a very interesting line-up and I am looking forward to their releases this year.”

Sonnalli was paired opposite Vardhan Puri in ‘Aseq’. The actor has postponed her honeymoon to complete the film’s promotions first. Apart from the films with Jio Studios, she also has ‘Noorani Chehra’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon, as well as ‘Boondi Raita’.