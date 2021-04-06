Sonu Sood thanks Telangana cops for nabbing fraudsters misusing his name

On Saturday, the Cyberabad police had arrested Ashish Kumar Singh (23) of Muzaffarpur in Bihar for allegedly cheating a person by pretending to be the advisor of ‘Sonu Sood Corporation’.

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Sonu Sood on Tuesday thanked the Telangana Police, especially the Cyberabad police, for apprehending a fraudster who cheated the public using his name.

On Saturday, the Cyberabad police had arrested Ashish Kumar Singh (23) of Muzaffarpur in Bihar for allegedly cheating a person by pretending to be the advisor of ‘Sonu Sood Corporation’.

Singh, on the pretext of helping a family, collected Rs.60,000 towards registration and processing fees.

Sonu Sood tweeted: “Thank you for helping us catch the culprits who are trying to cheat the needy. Requesting all the frauds to stop their activities else they will be behind bars soon.”

Thank you @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaCOPs @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP for helping us catch the culprits who are trying to cheat the needy.

Requesting all the frauds to stop their activities else they will be behind bars soon. Stop cheating poor people🙏 https://t.co/JrOIJAJA9R pic.twitter.com/nAkA7fbZRq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 6, 2021

