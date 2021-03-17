Sony Playstation 5 pushes console gaming to brand new level

The PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition comes for Rs 39,990.

New Delhi: For Sony PlayStation lovers in India, the wait gets longer to order the latest PS5 units as the massive demand has led to the unit shortage globally. But the wait is worth for a true immersive, out-of-the-box gaming experience.

You will experience lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high-speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio, along with an all-new generation of PlayStation games.

The PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition comes for Rs 39,990. The PS5 Digital Edition is effectively identical to the PS5, with all of the same processing power as the disc-drive-equipped version.

Here is what we have to reveal about the elusive gaming console that takes Microsoft Xbox Series X and S head-on.

The front of the system has USB-A, USB-C ports, LED lights, along with tiny power and eject buttons. The back holds two more USB-A ports, an HDMI output, an Ethernet port, and a power cable connector.

The disc edition, which we have for the review, is 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth) in size and it’s quite large.

In terms of weight, where the digital version of the console weighs 3.6-kilograms while the disc version weighs 4.5 kgs.

The machine comes with a circular, two-way stand to let the system stand upright. One can also clip the stand to the PS5’s side edge to let it rest on its side.

The user interface is completely new with a faster SSD that will help maximise your play sessions with near-instant load times.

The current generation of the PS5 is using a CPU that is based on the X86 architecture. In terms of the processing power, it’s running a Ryzen 8-core 3.5Ghz processor and a custom RDNA 2 GPU clocking at 2.23GHz.

It comes bundled with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM with 825GB of storage; however, only 667GB is usable.

The machine gets support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and HDMI 2.1 for TVs that offer support for 4K content and a 120Hz refresh rate.

During the review, we were able to load from the home screen to the actual gameplay in Spider-Man: Miles Morales in a jiffy.

The PlayStation 5 is a lot faster than the previous-generation console.

Earlier, pressing the PS button would take you to the home screen.

But now, it opens a small overlay at the bottom providing easy access to several features while staying in the game like notifications, volume level, battery status or the ability to stream from a platform.

The PS5 supports almost all the PS4 games and those who have downloaded several games can re-download them again on PS5.

To sum up, the user interface is cleaner and is primarily focused on visual content.

The ‘DualSense’ control looks like an advanced form of the DualShock 4 controller. The gamepad gets adaptive triggers with an inbuilt speaker which is louder.

The controller is larger this time and the touch panel and rear triggers are slightly bigger. The home button still sits in between the sticks with the PS logo.

It still gets L1/R1, L2/R2, L3/R3 buttons and the touchpad seems more responsive and is slightly bigger than the D-Pad on the PS4.

In addition, the type-C USB cable helps charge the controller faster than before.

You will enjoy smooth and fluid high-frame-rate gameplay at up to 120fps for compatible games, with support for 120Hz output on 4K displays. The PS5 console is compatible with 8K displays through HDMI 2.1 support.

Conclusion: For those who are eagerly waiting for PS5, you will discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio technology.

Immerse yourself in soundscapes where it feels as if the sound comes from every direction.

For those on PS4 and looking for an upgrade, the PS5 is a perfect machine for you.