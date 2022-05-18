Sony Sports Network’s ‘Non-Stop cricket’ campaign featuring Smriti Mandhana and Pankaj Tripathi grabs attention

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:03 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Sony Sports Network has just launched its new campaign for cricket that provides them a chance to celebrate India’s favourite game in 2022. The sports network launched the first of three films this week, which is a part of their campaign titled ‘Non-Stop cricket on Sony Sports Network’ on its sports channels and social media platforms.

For the first time, audiences will get to see one of India’s finest cricketers, Smriti Mandhana and Bollywood’s most talked-about actor, Pankaj Tripathi, come together to promote the non-stop cricketing action on the sports network. The campaign also emphasises the cricket roster on the network with the apt tagline ‘Ab cricket fans ke paas hai celebration ka big reason, kyunki Sony pe dikhega cricket ka full season!’

Sony Sports Network has a busy calendar coming up with 1800+ hours of live cricket action across their channels, which includes bilateral Men’s and Women’s cricket series, international leagues, and more. The campaign stands out from other conventional cricket campaigns as, for the first time, viewers will see one of India’s biggest women cricketers helming the campaign for all formats of Men’s and Women’s cricket.

The campaign film is an ode to the real fans of cricket, as it talks about eating, sleeping and breathing cricket. Shot at multiple locations and in different avatars, Smriti, the ace Indian cricketer, is seen ‘serving’ non-stop cricket to ‘fan’ Pankaj Tripathi, indicating that he can look forward to multiple cricket series and tournaments that will be coming up on the sports network.

The film’s music, composed and sung by Hanif Shaikh, has its own unique styling which truly captures the mood of the film and appeals to the fans to get lost in the world of cricket on the Sony Sports Network.

Check out the campaign film here: https://youtu.be/Wxcv83YBgbA

Speaking about it, Pankaj Tripathi, said, “I am delighted to be a part of such an inclusive campaign by Sony Sports Network where Bollywood meets Cricket in an innovative manner. The campaign takes a clutter-breaking route with Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s top cricketers, promoting Men’s cricket among others from the non-stop cricket roster on their network.”

Smriti Mandhana, member of India women’s cricket team, shared, “I am really excited to be a part of the ‘Non-Stop cricket on Sony Sports Network’ campaign. The messaging is not only innovative but also progressive. It is a great association, and I am really looking forward to the cricketing season on Sony Sports Network.”