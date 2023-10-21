South Africa crush England by 229 runs

For England, Reece Topley was the most successful bowler with figures of 3 for 88 while Adil Rashid took two wickets for 61 runs in 10 overs.

08:47 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and England in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)

Mumbai: South Africa demolished world champions England by 229 runs in an authoritative all-round show in a World Cup game here on Saturday.

Batting first, Heinrich Klaasen‘s century (109 off 67 balls) and his 151-run stand with Marco Jansen (75 not out off 42 balls) took South Africa to a mammoth 399 for 7.

In reply, England managed 170 in 22 overs with Gerald Coetzee taking 3/35 in four overs.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 399 for 7 in 50 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 109, Reeza Hendricks 85, Marco Jansen 75 not out; Reece Topley 3/88).

England: 170 all out in 22 overs (Mark Wood 43; Gerald Coetzee 3/35).