South Australia batsman Callum Ferguson calls time on first-class career

“I’d like to thank my family, my parents Pauline and Jim, and my wife Rhiannon who have supported me through the journey,” Ferguson said in a statement.

Melbourne, Nov 5 (IANS) South Australia batsman Callum Ferguson will call time on his 16-year-old first-class career after this week’s Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Queensland. Ferguson, however, will continue to lead Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League and remains keen to continue playing one-day cricket for South Australia.

“I also have great gratitude for all my team-mates, coaches, SACA Members and fans who have made my time in the baggy red most enjoyable, and I have always been proud to play for this great state. I wish nothing but the best for the team which I believe has the talent and drive to take us to a Shield in the years to come. I’m looking forward to playing in the Marsh Cup later in the season and continuing to help mentor our young exciting players,” he added.

With a total of 8,210 runs and 19 centuries, Ferguson will go down in history as one of South Australia’s finest and most fluent stroke makers.

Ferguson’s performances through the years earned him a Test call-up at in the second match of the 2016-17 summer, when he officially became an Australian Test cricketer with baggy green No. 445. Prior to his debut, Ferguson had also represented Australia in the limited-overs formats of the game.

James Pyke, the South Australia chairman of selectors, said: “Callum has been an integral part of the South Australian system for many years and he should be extremely proud of all that he has done for cricket in this state.”

“His performances on the ground have been of the highest calibre and most importantly he has been a team member of great character and strength. His leadership has been excellent, and we hope Callum’s impact will be reflected in a new era of players in the future,” he added.