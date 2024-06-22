Speaker refused to give time to speak about Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: K Palaniswami

"Speaker M Appavu refused to give time to speak about the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The government is so lethargic. According to the information we have, 55 people died and 183 people are affected by the hooch tragdey," Palaniswami alleged.

Chennai: AIADMK party general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday, staged a walkout alleging that Speaker M Appavu has refused to allot time to speak about the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

“The Minister says people died because they came for treatment with delay. But what is the reason for that? Government is the reason. The first day the District Collector denied the illicit liquor in Kallakurichi,” he said.

The opposition leader further demanded the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“As this is people issue what would be important than this to discuss in assembly? Each day people are losing their life. So we asked for time. CM says we are doing drama. We are just explaining what is happening. If CM really had guts he would have given an explanation yesterday when we asked for. AIADMK asks for demand for resignation of CM M K Stalin,” Palaniswami said.

The opposition leaders staged a walkout after Speaker M Appavu rejected AIADMK leaders’ demand to adjourn the Question Hour to discuss the issue. On Friday, AIADMK MLAs were evicted from the House after they staged a sit-in protest.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy has risen from 50 to 53, officials said on Saturday.

Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prasanth said that out of the total 193 patients, who consumed illicit liquor, 140 are currently safe.

“193 people who have consumed illicit liquor have come to the hospital. Out of which 193, 140 are currently safe, while few of them are on ventilators. Right now, 53 people have passed away,” he said.

“So far, seven people have been arrested in the case. The case has been given to the CBI CID branch of Tamil Nadu Police. The patients are being given best treatment. Special doctors were mobilised in the initial stage. About 56 doctors were brought in from different medical colleges. Many patients who had respiratory problems, have recovered too,” the Kallakurichi Collector said.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragedy. The inquiry will be led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice B Gokuldas. Justice Gokuldas will submit a report within three months.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh each for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the persons under treatment. A one-man commission, comprising former judge Justice B Gokuldas, announced for probing the matter, and the report to be submitted within 3 months.

Victims are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital and in hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.