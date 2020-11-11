Speed up nala works at Begum Bazaar: ACP Anil Kumar

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar on Wednesday inspected the ongoing culvert works at the Begum Bazaar nala. Asking GHMC officials to speed up the works, Anil Kumar said the delay was causing hardship to motorists since the MJ Market – Afzalgunj arterial road was closed for traffic on account of the work.

GHMC officials said the works, which had to be stopped last month on account of the heavy rains, had resumed.

