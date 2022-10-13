SpiceJet flight from Goa makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:05 AM, Thu - 13 October 22

The flight was coming from Goa to Hyderabad, when the pilot reportedly sensed trouble and made an emergency landing. The officials said that a woman passenger fell ill due to smoke in the plane and was provided medical help.

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when smoke erupted from domestic airline SpiceJet flight and it made an emergency landing at the RGIA airport on Wednesday midnight.

A total of 86 passengers were said to be on board.

It learnt that she is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Meanwhile, few other flights have been diverted due to emergency landing of the aircraft. Among them, there are six domestic, two international and one cargo aircraft.