Spotify continues its steady drumbeat of podcast releases in India with fresh, creator-led shows

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: Continuing its focus on growing the local audio catalogue, Spotify has announced a slate of new podcasts in India, including six new titles to be available exclusively on the audio streaming platform. Hosted by popular, influential voices and spanning multiple genres, the podcasts will appeal to listeners across demographics. These include thriller-fiction podcast ‘Droh’ voiced by actors Karan Tacker and Zayn Marie Khan, and content creator-led podcasts such as ‘Pajama Party’ with Captain Nick, ‘Decode Dil’ with Ekta, ‘The Breakup Story’ with Ashish Bagrecha, ‘ShutUp Sejal’ with Sejal Kumar, and ‘The Horror Show’ by Khooni Monday.

In India, podcasts continue to thrive as creators experiment with this audio medium to connect deeper with their existing fans and find newer ones.

Dhruvank Vaidya, Head of Podcasts, Spotify India, said, “There is a strong connection between content creators and fans, and our goal is to work with influential voices across popular languages in the country. It is an opportunity for them to find a newer, more intimate way to talk to their fans and engage in meaningful conversations with them. In parallel, given the potential of discoverability of podcasts on Spotify, they’ll also reach newer listeners. For us, it’s an effort to provide listeners with the content they love and relate to. The new releases add to our 150+ podcasts from India that are exclusively available on Spotify.”

The variety of podcast creators, genres, and languages on Spotify is bringing more voices and listeners to the platform. Content is now being created in over 13 Indian languages on Spotify’s podcast creation tool, Anchor. Podcasters such as Leeza Mangaldas, Rishipedia, Ekta Sandhir, Ranveer Allahbadia, Mythpat, Ma Ka Pa, Captain Nick, and RJ Balaji among others are topping the Spotify charts right now, and the company will continue to invest in a vast array of content focusing on creative storytelling.