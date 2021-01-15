Spotify’s smart car assistant gets new design, bigger screen

According to The Verge, the new version of the ‘Car Thing’ seems like it will function similarly to the 2019 version it’s a voice-controlled accessory for phone/Spotify App with supporting display and buttons.

By | Published: 5:06 pm

San Francisco: Swedish music streaming platform Spotify is working on a voice-controlled smart assistant for cars called ‘Car Thing and now, a new report has claimed that the product will come with a totally new design as well as a bigger screen.

According to The Verge, the new version of the ‘Car Thing’ seems like it will function similarly to the 2019 version it’s a voice-controlled accessory for phone/Spotify App with supporting display and buttons.

The ‘Car Thing’ looks almost like a mini-tablet, with some kind of button and a large knob.

The device would plug into a vehicle’s 12-volt outlet for power and connects to both a person’s car and phone over Bluetooth.

According to the company, ‘Car Thing’ was developed to help us learn more about how people listen to music and podcasts.

The wake word for the device as planned is “Hey Spotify”, which, followed by a song request would allow users to access their playlists and listen to their favourite songs.

Initially, ‘Car Thing’ was designed with a circular screen on one side, to display what is being played, and on the other side are a series of buttons that can be used to access playlist presets.