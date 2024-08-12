Squid Game 2 teaser shows a tense Lee Jung Jae re-entering the game

The first season also received 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including for Outstanding Drama Series.

By IANS Updated On - 12 August 2024, 02:19 PM

Squid Game 2

Mumbai: The teaser of the upcoming season of the dystopian survival thriller streaming show Squid Game has been unveiled, and it has got fans excited.

The teaser shows the players being welcomed in the game as it reveals the numbers of the new contestants. The teaser shows the backs of many participants and confirms the return of Player 456, Seong Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae).

Streaming giant Netflix shared the teaser on Instagram. They wrote in the caption: “Players, it’s almost time SQUID GAME Season 2 arrives December 26”.

Earlier, Hwang Dong Hyuk, the director and the writer of the series had shared exciting news about Season 3, which is set to arrive in 2025.

The second season of the show marks the return of Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Wi Ha Joon, alongside new additions Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Jo Yu Ri, Won Ji An, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, T.O.P, Lee Jin Wook, David Lee, Noh Jae Won, Kang Ae Sim, and Oh Dal Soo.

Squid Game revolves around a secret contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win the prize money.

The first season of the series was released on September 17, 2021, and became Netflix’s most-watched series and the most-watched programme in 94 countries, as it surpassed another Netflix special Bridgerton as the service’s most-watched show.

The show has received numerous accolades, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor Series, Miniseries or Television Film for O Yeong-su, the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

