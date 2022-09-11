Sravanthi Movies to release Simbu – Gautham Menon’s ‘The Life of Muthu’ on September 15

Published: Updated On - 10:58 AM, Sun - 11 September 22

Starring Siddhi Idnani beside Simbu, Ishari K Ganesh has bankrolled this two-part film on a large scale under Vels Film International banner.

Hyderabad: The combination of Tamil hero Simbu, acclaimed director Gautham Menon and AR Rahman has already delivered two hits in a row. The trio are teaming up the third time for an action-emotional drama titled ‘The Life of Muthu’ made in 2 parts.

Prestigious production house Sravanthi Movies is releasing the film in Telugu on September 15. Speaking on the occasion, producer ‘Sravanthi’ Ravi Kishore said, “I was impressed with the trailer. It seemed very promising. I don’t need to specially mention the magic created by Simbu’s performance, Gautham Menon’s direction and Rahman’s music. Simbu and Gautham have good market in Telugu too. Earlier we dubbed classic hits like ‘Nayakudu’, ‘Pushpaka Vinanam’, ‘Rendu Thokala Pitta’, and ‘Raghuvaran Btech’ under our Sravanthi Movies. Aiming to continue the same record, we’re glad to be associated with ‘The Life Of Muthu’. We’re pretty sure Telugu people will love the concept of this film releasing on September 15.”

Radhika Sarathkumar also plays an important part in this project with Siddhartha Nuni handling camera and Anthony working his magic on the editing table. Ace lyricists Anantha Sriram and Krishna Kanth have penned lyrics while Shreya Goshal and Chinmayee gave the vocals.