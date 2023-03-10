Sreeleela joins shoot of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s #NBK108

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: ‘Natasimha’ Nandamuri Balakrishna and successful director Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming project, #NBK108, being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner, has resumed its shoot recently.

The most happening actor Sreeleela, who is riding high with consecutive hits and is grabbing some exciting projects, is playing a very crucial role in the movie. The actor has joined the shoot of the movie in Hyderabad on Friday, where the team is canning some important scenes involving the lead cast.

Check out the working still from the first day shoot of Sreeleela for the movie. The actor looks charming in ethnic wear. The contentment on her face shows the kind of atmosphere on the set.

Balakrishna is playing a never-seen-before character and he sports a different look in the movie. #NBK108 will have Balakrishna mark action and mass elements, and Anil Ravipudi mark elements.

An ensemble star cast will play crucial roles, while #NBK108 will have leading craftsmen taking care of different crafts. S Thaman, who scored the music for Balakrishna’s last two movies, is composing tunes for #NBK108 as well. The collision of three forces – Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi, and S Thaman, under the successful production of Shine Screens, is set to create history.

C Ram Prasad will take care of cinematography, while Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part.