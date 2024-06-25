Sreenidhi Deccan secure 18-0 win

Results: Sreenidhi Deccan FC 18 (Imityaz 12’, 23’, 77’, 42’, Levis 15’, 33’, Saleem 8’, 11’, Hemanth 18’, Rashiq 6’, Tikkam 17’, 16’, 28’, 66’, 69’, Samarth 46’, 61’, 89’) bt Shastri FC 0.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 June 2024, 11:48 PM

Hyderabad: Tikkam, Imityaz, and Samarth scored five, four, and three goals respectively in Sreenidi Deccan’s 18-0 win over Shastri FC in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana football ground on Tuesday.

