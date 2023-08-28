Sri Lanka: Dead turtles found on shoreline after suspected underwater explosion

Colombo: Over the course of just three days, some 20 turtle carcasses have washed up on the beach between Negombo and Kalutara, Daily Mirror reported.

Senior Department of Wildlife Conservation officials claim that the carcasses have been discovered in the Kapungoda, Pamunugama, Muthurajawela Marsh, and Induruwa sea areas.

The Wildlife Department has started a thorough inquiry into the discovery of numerous turtle carcasses in light of the current circumstances, according to Daily Mirror.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate has ordered the Department to conduct post-mortem investigations on the dead turtles and submit a thorough report to the court in reaction to the circumstances.

The National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA) has since revealed that all of the dead turtles were of the same species and size.

Water samples from the aforementioned maritime locations will also be tested, according to NARA.

“This analysis aims to determine whether any contaminants or adverse conditions in the ocean water have had an impact on the turtles, potentially contributing to their deaths,” a NARA official told Daily Mirror.