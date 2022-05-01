Sri Lankan President calls for political consensus to deal with economic crisis

Colombo: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reiterated his call for a political consensus to deal with the challenges faced by the country, local media reported.

In a message to mark the International Worker’s Day, President Rajapaksa said, “Bearing the responsibility of creating a better future for the people of this country, as the Head of State and on behalf of the people, I invited the leaders of all political parties to work together. Each second, our goal is to find solutions to existing crises by resorting to methods that can alleviate the suffering of the people.” President Rajapaksa also called on the working people to put their political interests aside and join hands to steer the struggle in a positive direction.

“I respectfully call on the working people to put politics aside and join to steer the struggle in a positive direction with a pro-people revolutionary transformation on behalf of the working people,” President was quoted as saying by Colombo Page.

In the message, he further said that in the past three years, the working class has faced the most serious challenges in the country and they are also the ones who made great commitments to strengthen the economy.

“The government is taking various approaches to liberate the people from this situation and alleviate the oppressive nature of the situation. The loss of foreign exchange has created many issues. Managing all these factors is the way to solve the issues,” President said.

He further said that all the people need to focus on what action can be taken to provide immediate relief to the public and also to go for the appropriate and effective programme to find the solutions in order to address the public’s problem, as reported by Colombo page.

“It is with these aspirations that I join with you in celebrating the International Workers’ Day that embodies the Workers’ Brotherhood, the global labour force,” President Rajapaksa concluded the message.

