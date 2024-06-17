Sridhar Babu responds to Harish Rao

Hyderabad: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday said the Congress government was committed to fulfil the promises made to the people and said it would implement ideas of the people of Telangana and not concepts from Andhra Pradesh.

He was responding to former Minister T Harish Rao’s remarks that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should learn from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in increasing pensions. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, the IT Minister found fault with Harish Rao taking Chandrababu Naidu as an example.

“The Congress government will fulfill promises made to the people. The State’s financial sector, which was ruined under BRS rule, is now being streamlined and getting back on track,” Sridhar Babu said.

Regarding the former Minister’s demand for the announcement of a job calendar, the Minister said the government would release the job calendar shortly. One should bear in mind that it was the Congress government that conducted the Group I exam after 12 years in the State, he said.

The Peddapally incident in which a six-year-old child was raped and murdered was unfortunate and enquiry was in progress, he said, adding that the State government was serious in ensuring law and order in the State and none would be spared in the Medak communal disturbances.