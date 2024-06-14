Sridhar Babu wishes Kumaraswamy and Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeks support

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 02:20 PM

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu extended his wishes to Union Minister of Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy and Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology on assuming charge and sought their support for Telangana.

As you know, Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, is emerging as the gateway of technology for Aerospace, Defence and life sciences, which are developing cutting-edge products and solutions for the world, playing significant role in wealth and employment creation to achieve the ambitious goal of transforming India into $10 trillion economy,” Sridhar Babu said on X.

“We look forward to working with you and seek your cooperation as we fuel the next wave of growth with our initiatives to make Telangana the best destination for industries,” he said.

Extending his wishes to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sridhar Babu said on X

“We look forward to working with you and seek your cooperation as we fuel the next wave of growth with our initiatives such as AI city, Global Digital Skill University, Semiconductor CoE and the upcoming AI summit,” he added.