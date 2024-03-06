Telangana: Minister Sridhar Babu assures to reopen Muthyampet sugar factory

Minister Sridhar Babu, who visited the sugar factory to get opinion and advice of farmers by interacting with them, was asked by the farmers to start crushing in the sugar factory by December 2025

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu addressing farmers at Muthyampet sugar factory in Jagtial district on Wednesday.

Jagtial: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday assured to reopen the Muthyampet Sugar Factory by November 2025.

The Minister, who visited the sugar factory to get opinion and advice of farmers by interacting with them, was asked by the farmers to start crushing in the sugar factory by December 2025. Responding positively to the request, Sridhar Babu assured to resume the factory operations one month before.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government had decided to reopen the factory as the subject was mentioned in the election manifesto of the Congress party and formed a committee for the purpose. This was not with an eye on the next coming parliament elections, he added.

Irrespective of political affiliations, the government would go ahead with the support of the local BRS MLA, he said, adding that the reopening process would be done in a phased manner by consulting local farmer leaders for every fortnight.

However, farmers have to produce 70,000 metric tons of sugarcane by sowing the crop in 15,000 acres. Otherwise, it was not possible to run the factory, the Minister said.

MLC Jeevan Reddy, Government whips and MLAs Adluri Laxman Kumar and Adi Srinivas and others were present.