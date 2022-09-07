Sriramoju Haragopal chosen for Prajakavi Padma Vibhushan Kaloji Narayana Rao Award 2022

Hyderabad: Poet and Telangana historian, Sriramoju Haragopal has been chosen for the prestigious Prajakavi Padma Vibhushan Kaloji Narayana Rao Award-2022.

The State government on Wednesday approved the name of Sriramoju Haragopal for the award which comes with a shield and cash prize of Rs. 1,01,116. The award is presented on September 9, the birth anniversary of Kaloji Narayana Rao, also celebrated as Telangana Rashtra Basha Dinotsavam (Telangana Language Day).

Born in Alair town in Yadadri Bhongir district in 1957, Sriramoju Haragopal is associated with several literary organisations in Telangana. In 1987, he launched Rachana Sahiti Kalavedika and since then is regularly organising cultural and literary programs. Haragopal also published many books and apart from organising monthly literature meetings, has been quite active as a historian with Kotta Telangana Charitra.