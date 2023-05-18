Thursday, May 18, 2023
SRK not part of ‘Don 3’? Fans flood social media with memes showing disappointment

Taking to Twitter, fans have been showing their disappointment with tweets and memes of SRK’s replacement and his great entrance in the previous film, while they wait for the official announcement from the team.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:12 PM, Thu - 18 May 23
Hyderabad: Ever since the actor-filmmaker, Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed that Farhan Akhtar is working on the script of ‘Don 3’, in an interview, fans have been eager for the official announcement.

But now, the excitement of SRK fans has turned into disappointment as reports are going around social media stating that Shah Rukh Khan has decided to exit the franchise of ‘Don’.

“No one on God’s green earth can replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don,” tweeted a fan.

A second user wrote, “Don3 without Shah Rukh Khan is like a film without proper script!!”

‘Don’ was released in 2006 and also featured Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, and ‘Don 2’ was released in 2011. Now, fans are waiting to see who will step into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes for ‘Don 3’.

