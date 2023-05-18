SRK not part of ‘Don 3’? Fans flood social media with memes showing disappointment

Taking to Twitter, fans have been showing their disappointment with tweets and memes of SRK’s replacement and his great entrance in the previous film, while they wait for the official announcement from the team.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:12 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: Ever since the actor-filmmaker, Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed that Farhan Akhtar is working on the script of ‘Don 3’, in an interview, fans have been eager for the official announcement.

But now, the excitement of SRK fans has turned into disappointment as reports are going around social media stating that Shah Rukh Khan has decided to exit the franchise of ‘Don’.

Taking to Twitter, fans have been showing their disappointment with tweets and memes of SRK’s replacement and his great entrance in the previous film, while they wait for the official announcement from the team.

“No one on God’s green earth can replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don,” tweeted a fan.

No one on God's green earth can replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don 🥺 ! #ShahRukhKhan #Don3 pic.twitter.com/882NF4XgSI — Rohit SRK 😎 (@Rohit12srk) May 16, 2023

A second user wrote, “Don3 without Shah Rukh Khan is like a film without proper script!!”

This Entry Remains as the Best Entry in SRK's Career. When #Don3 comes, the Challenge is to Create an Intro Scene that Beats D2 🥵 pic.twitter.com/iPDpagk7gH — Nithin Krishna (@NithinK67232605) May 14, 2023

‘Don’ was released in 2006 and also featured Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, and ‘Don 2’ was released in 2011. Now, fans are waiting to see who will step into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes for ‘Don 3’.

Also Read Top 5 movies to watch on Netflix this weekend