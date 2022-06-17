Top 5 movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

Hyderabad: If you haven’t finalised your weekend plans yet, then here are some movies that you can catch up on. Grab some popcorn, dim the lights and watch these hits with your family.

Don (Tamil)

‘Don’ is in the Top 10 global non-English films list and in the Top 10 in 9 countries. Sivakarthikeyan, who is swiftly rising to stardom in the Tamil cinema and director Cibi Chakravarthi concoct an entertaining combo. The story revolves around a stentorian father and his wastrel son Chakaravarthi, who lacks ambition in his life. He faces an equally hostile professor in college and how this idler son/student turns a bright leaf.

Available with English subtitles and dubs in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu.

CBI 5: The Brain (Malayalam)

This is the 1st among the Top 10 global non-English films list and in the Top 10 in 6 countries. A series of bucket-killing murders are taking place throughout the city. After the police failed to unravel the mystery, the investigation was taken over by a team of CBI officials led by CBI officer Sethurama Iyer.

Available with English and Hindi subtitles and dubs in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu.

Jana Gana Mana (Malayalam)

With a slot in the Top 10 global non-English film list and Top 10 in films in 6 countries, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ has a storyline which focuses on the suspected murder of the professor Saba Mariyam, a strong and socially-responsible college professor, from the Central University in Ramanagara and the accompanying protests by college students seeking justice for the deceased professor. The case takes several convoluted twists involving police amorality and political misconduct. There are also tribunal conversations that serve as the film’s backbone.

Available with English and Hindi subtitles.

Beast (Tamil)

This blockbuster film starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde is sure to captivate you as it follows the lives of a cynical former intelligence agent who is pulled back into duty when a tense hostage situation unfolds at a mall.

Available with English and Hindi subtitles and dubs in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan (Tamil)

The movie revolves around Kannabiran played by Suriya, a lawyer who fights for justice, decides to take on a gang that traps and sexually assaults innocent women while filming the act. Will he be successful in putting an end to these heinous plans?

Available with English and Hindi subtitles. Viewers can also enjoy Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi versions of the film on Netflix.