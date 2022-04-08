SRK pens an adorable note for Pathaan’s crew member

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is once again winning hearts with his sweet gesture for his film’s team. The actor, who will be returning to the big screen with his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ wrote a heartfelt handwritten note for Abhishek Anil Tiwari, an assistant director working on the film.

The letter was re-shared by Tiwari on his Instagram Stories. While sharing the letter, he wrote that he is ‘speechless’ by Khan’s adorable gesture.

The letter reads, “To Abhishek, Thank you for making Pathaan. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema- will miss u lots.” Shah Rukh has signed off the letter by writing ‘Love,’ and adding his signature.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand marks the actor’s comeback to movies after almost four years. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Earlier, the film’s teaser gave an insight into its premise and the titular character with SRK appearing in a silhouette, generating a massive hype.