SRK thanks Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn, and more for birthday wishes

In the early hours of Sunday, the 'Chak De India' actor took some time and thanked his well-wishers for all the sweet birthday wishes.

By ANI Updated On - 12:13 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 58th birthday on Thursday. Several members of the film industry, like Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra and Juhi Chawla, among others, extended heartfelt birthday wishes to King Khan on this day.

Veteran star Kamal Haasan wished SRK and spoke of his charisma, talent, and charm. Replying to his tweet on X (formerly Twitter), SRK wrote, “Thank u so much sir. Been learning from you and trying to do my best. Love to you and happiness.”

Thank u so much sir. Been learning from you and trying to do my best. Love to you and happiness. https://t.co/9dLJLU72bk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

Replying to actor Kajol’s wish, the ‘Don’ actor wrote on X, “From your lips to God’s ears. You be well and happy to. Love u very much and thank u.”

From your lips to God’s ears. You be well and happy to. Love u very much and thank u https://t.co/8G4OnclmA6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

Reacting to his ‘One 2 Ka 4’ co-star Juhi Chawla’s wish, he wrote, “I understand and as long as one of us does it’s good enough. Love to you and thanks.”

I understand and as long as one of us does…it’s good enough. Love to you and thanks https://t.co/qa9VbqxzGR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

SRK also shared Ajay Devgn’s post and wrote, “Thank u so much my friend. Bless you with happiness and all the goodness.”

Thank u so much my friend. Bless you with happiness and all the goodness. https://t.co/9b1HdKqnZv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

Replying to Sidharth Malhotra, he wrote, “Love to you too beta. Bless u.”

Love to you too beta. Bless u https://t.co/nkRNpSVBPL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

The ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor celebrated his 58th birthday with a big bash in Mumbai. Several members of the film industry, like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others, attended the bash.

On his birthday, he also appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow at midnight and waved at his fans. His birthday also became special for movie lovers for one more reason.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the success of two mammoth blockbusters ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ and is gearing up for the release of his next ‘Dunki’, which is scheduled to release this December.

He unveiled the teaser of ‘Dunki’ on his birthday.

In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the ‘Chak De! India’ actor will share the screen with ‘Pink’ actress Tapsee Pannu for the first time.

The movie marks the first collaboration of the ‘Swades’ actor with the ‘3 Idiots’ director.

