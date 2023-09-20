SRK’s ‘Jawan’ surpasses Rs 900 crore mark worldwide

It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

By PTI Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Mumbai: ‘Jawan‘, has amassed Rs 907.54 crore at the global box office in 13 days of its release.

Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Wednesday shared the latest gross worldwide box office collection of the Atlee directorial on its official X page.

“And this is how the King ruled the box office!” the banner captioned the post.

“Jawan” hit the screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Billed as an high-octane action thriller that outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”, the film stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast of the movie.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.