SSGF Hyderabad emerge champions at Junior National Cricket League

SSGF Hyderabad thrashed SSGF Karnataka by 120 runs in the final of the 2nd Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Junior National Cricket League

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:23 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

SSGF Hyderabad team with the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Abhinav Kumar (94) and Bharath Kumar (83) slammed half-centuries while Adarsh Deshmukh returned with four for 19 bowling figures as SSGF Hyderabad thrashed SSGF Karnataka by 120 runs in the final of the 2nd Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Junior National Cricket League organised by School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) at the Lokspor Cricket Grounds, Chilkur, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Batting first, SSGF Hyderabad posted 256/4 in stipulated 20 overs. Later, Ashwin Sooraj and Ahmed Hussai snared three wickets each while Adarsh picked up four wickets to restrict Karnataka to 136 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Final: SSGF Hyderabad 256/4 in 20 overs (Abhinav Kumar 94, Bharath Kumar 83) bt SSGF Karnataka 136 in 20 overs (Adarsh Deshmukh 4/19, Ashwin Sooraj 3/22, Ahmed Hussain 3/21).

Awards: Most Valuable Player: Ashwin Sooraj; Player of the Tournament: Abhinav Kumar; Best Batsman: Bharath Kumar; Best Bowler: Adarsh Deshmukh; Best Fielder: Ameer Shaikh; Best Wicket-Keeper: Manikanta; Game-Changer-Award: Rehan Khan; Emerging Player: Hrishikesh Goud; The Spirit of Cricket Award: G Sravan.