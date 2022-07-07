Stage set for YSRC plenary

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:48 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Tadepalli: The two-day YSR Congress Party plenary to be held opposite the Acharya Nagarjuna University campus in Guntur district is expected to attract about 1.5 lakh delegates on the opening day on Friday and four lakh party activists on the final day on Saturday.

Informing this to media persons at the party office here on Thursday, Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary of the party V. Vijai Sai Reddy recalled that the party played a constructive role while in the opposition and continued the trend even after coming to power. The party had accorded priority to all sections towards achieving social justice, he said, and exuded confidence that the plenary would be a grand success.

“Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu is dreaming that he would become Chief Minister again in the event of a mid-term poll. It will remain a pipe dream. Our party president will announce a new policy tomorrow for party committees which will streamline their functioning and prepare them for the coming elections,” he stated.

Alleging that Chandrababu Naidu was trying to obstruct welfare through institutions, Vijay Sai Reddy dismissed allegations that 8,000 government schools were closed. “Not a single school was closed. Chandrababu promised a job for every home and in lieu of it, payment of unemployment allowance. But failed to implement it. He accorded permission to distilleries but we never did. And we gave Rs.1.4 lakh crore to people through DBT,” he pointed out.

Noting that the plenary would speak of only the good done by the party, he denied the allegations by Chandrababu that DWCRA women were being herded to the meet. The party had invited only delegates and not DWCRA women, he clarified.