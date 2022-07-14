Stalin hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Published Date - 03:40 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for further checkups.

Stalin has been admitted to the Kauvery hospital for further investigations. The hospital in a medical bulletin on Thursday said that the Chief Minister is stable and various checks are being conducted.

The Chief Minister had in a Twitter post on Tuesday said that he was feeling mild fatigue and on checking found that he was Covid-19 positive. Stalin advised the people to stay safe and wear masks, keep safe distancing and regularly sanitise and wash hands.

Stalin also called upon the people to vaccinate themselves to prevent any Covid-19 attacks.